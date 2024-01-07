Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.08. The company had a trading volume of 717,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,586. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.77 and a 12 month high of $219.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.57 and its 200 day moving average is $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

