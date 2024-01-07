Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Invests $2.15 Million in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 11.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the first quarter worth about $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 17.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIZ. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.40.

Assurant Stock Down 0.6 %

AIZ stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.08. The company had a trading volume of 525,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.50. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $173.60.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

Assurant announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,990.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,990.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

See Also

