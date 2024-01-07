Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Invests $2.95 Million in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Lear by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,139,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Lear by 21.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Lear by 10.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 16,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEA. Benchmark lifted their price target on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

Lear Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LEA stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,292. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $117.79 and a 52-week high of $157.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.45%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

