Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Invests $3.41 Million in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 289.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 51,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 37,963 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 382.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 50,572 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 4.2% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 52,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter worth $35,216,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $242,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,799.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $242,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,799.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $164,003.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,674.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,845 shares of company stock valued at $2,723,333. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equitable stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.05. 3,953,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,964,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.79. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $34.80.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 26.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

