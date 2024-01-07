Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Invests $3.91 Million in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,000. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up about 1.4% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $19.17. 13,225,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,757,094. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 2.13. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

