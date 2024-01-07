Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Invests $4.11 Million in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,000. XPO makes up about 1.4% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,436,000 after purchasing an additional 367,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of XPO by 68.4% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of XPO by 22.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,765,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,179,000 after purchasing an additional 688,409 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of XPO by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,399,000 after purchasing an additional 687,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.27. 945,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,311. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average of $74.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.05.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on XPO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark lifted their target price on XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.48.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of XPO stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,130. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

