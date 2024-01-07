Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Makes New $3.18 Million Investment in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keeler THomas Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the third quarter valued at $428,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 6.7% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the third quarter valued at $1,908,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 13.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,117,000 after acquiring an additional 137,220 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,205. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.44. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 84.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.68 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

RGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Benchmark cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

In other Repligen news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total transaction of $557,328.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,431.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

