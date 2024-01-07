Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Reduces Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,225,000 after purchasing an additional 224,108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,089,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,629,000 after buying an additional 28,634 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 292.8% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 53,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $2,607,687.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,644,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,598,047.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 79,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $3,979,543.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,738,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,153,729.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 53,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $2,607,687.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,644,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,598,047.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,152 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,546. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSY shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,673. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.90.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $306.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.90 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

