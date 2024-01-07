Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Reduces Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 61.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,979 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in NetEase by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,461,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTES stock traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.19. 3,142,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,356,395. The firm has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.45. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.85 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

