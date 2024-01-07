Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 10,000 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 38.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Molina Healthcare accounts for about 1.8% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 496.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MOH traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $378.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,332. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.19 and a 12 month high of $386.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

MOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.30.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

