Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 122 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $199,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $5.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.82. 551,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,968. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.65 and a 1-year high of $144.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $221.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

