Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Takes Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,000. Entegris comprises about 1.3% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $201,492,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,569 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Entegris by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,005,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,316 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 3,490.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,036,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth about $82,010,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.93. 1,168,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,642. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $122.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.28, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.77.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $888.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,906.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

