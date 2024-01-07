Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Takes Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth about $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,823,000 after buying an additional 15,511 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JLL stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.45. 631,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,595. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $191.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.13.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.34). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.43.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

