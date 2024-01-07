Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Takes Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 110,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CG. Bank of America lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

CG stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.33. 2,330,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,271. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 67.81 and a beta of 1.79. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $42.49.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.81 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.38%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

