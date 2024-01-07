Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Trims Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $305.05. The company had a trading volume of 608,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $282.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.90. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.19 and a 1 year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,353,813.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.13.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

