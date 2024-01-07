Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Trims Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,892 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients makes up 1.7% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.06% of Darling Ingredients worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 177,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 818,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,724,000 after acquiring an additional 422,822 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,705.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert W. Day bought 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,451.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,705.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 4.7 %

NYSE DAR traded down $2.29 on Friday, hitting $46.21. 4,183,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.15.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

