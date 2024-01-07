Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,357 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 393,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 27,504 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 283,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 107,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period.

ACWX stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.64. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $51.30.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

