HC Wainwright Reiterates Neutral Rating for Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT)

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Windtree Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ WINT opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. Windtree Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Windtree Therapeutics will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WINT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Windtree Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Windtree Therapeutics by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Surfaxin, a lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension; and oral and intravenous SERCA2a activator, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic and acute heart failure.

