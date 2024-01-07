Head-To-Head Analysis: Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) vs. POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) and POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and POET Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries $742.49 million 3.88 $57.15 million $0.99 51.32 POET Technologies $4.43 million 75.79 -$18.17 million ($0.05) -18.40

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kulicke and Soffa Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and POET Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67 POET Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus target price of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.02%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than POET Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries 7.70% 8.93% 6.91% POET Technologies N/A -88.82% -74.05%

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries beats POET Technologies on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment. It also services, maintains, repairs, and upgrades equipment. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, foundry service providers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module. The company was founded on November 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

