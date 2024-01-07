HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on HQY. Robert W. Baird raised shares of HealthEquity from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.25.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HQY

HealthEquity Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.30 and a 200-day moving average of $67.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $76.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $76,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,017.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,017.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,017 shares of company stock worth $3,075,422 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in HealthEquity by 247.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 117.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in HealthEquity by 36.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.