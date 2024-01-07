Hedera (HBAR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $68.38 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.65 billion and $68.38 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0789 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00078719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00026946 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00022001 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007543 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006865 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000889 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,627,884,869 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,627,884,869.39439 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07993199 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 208 active market(s) with $76,083,319.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

