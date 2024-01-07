High Note Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $456.50. The company had a trading volume of 701,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,811. The company has a market capitalization of $113.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $449.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

View Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.