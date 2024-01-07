High Note Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 9.9% during the third quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 40,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 495,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,016,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% during the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 9.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.08.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

VICI Properties stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,355,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,309,691. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.33. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $35.07.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

