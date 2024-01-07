High Note Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

High Note Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 31,235 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MQT traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 45,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,775. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $11.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.78%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

