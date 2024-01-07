High Note Wealth LLC Has $858,000 Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

High Note Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLR stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $130.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,458. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.35. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $139.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

