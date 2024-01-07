High Note Wealth LLC Has $950,000 Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:HII traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.50. The stock had a trading volume of 637,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,601. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.43 and its 200 day moving average is $227.94. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.51 and a fifty-two week high of $261.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Barclays downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

