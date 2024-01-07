High Note Wealth LLC Purchases 1,190 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of High Note Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,386,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,361,000 after acquiring an additional 130,211 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,625,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,871,000 after acquiring an additional 294,218 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,927,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,056 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.87. 543,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,108. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

