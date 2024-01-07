High Note Wealth LLC Purchases 3,592 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $73.47. 333,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,342. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.08. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $76.07.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

