High Note Wealth LLC Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,037 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.49. The company had a trading volume of 92,240,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,340,104. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.96 billion, a PE ratio of 76.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.12 and its 200-day moving average is $247.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

About Tesla



Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

