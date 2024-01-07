High Note Wealth LLC Sells 125 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

High Note Wealth LLC reduced its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Lear by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Lear by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

Shares of Lear stock traded up $1.75 on Friday, hitting $135.90. The stock had a trading volume of 665,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lear Co. has a one year low of $117.79 and a one year high of $157.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.41.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.26. Lear had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 32.52%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

