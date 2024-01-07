Hills Bank & Trust Co Acquires 99 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,463,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,980,000 after buying an additional 95,279 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 184,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 85,494 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $958,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,290,000 after acquiring an additional 26,539 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:WCN traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.99. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.83 and a 1 year high of $149.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

