Hills Bank & Trust Co Acquires Shares of 127,334 iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN)

Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 127,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.68% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 59.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $877,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

IBMN remained flat at $26.52 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 123,762 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

