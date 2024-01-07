Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys 3,597 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.
Bath & Body Works Stock Performance
NYSE BBWI traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,440,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $49.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.55.
Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BBWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.14.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
