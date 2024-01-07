Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys 3,597 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

NYSE BBWI traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,440,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $49.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.55.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.