Hills Bank & Trust Co Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.3% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 129,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 987,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,722,000 after purchasing an additional 70,647 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 35,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Parker Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 210,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 26,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.49. 8,937,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,069,973. The company has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.29. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

