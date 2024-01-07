Hills Bank & Trust Co Invests $2.97 Million in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ)

Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 121,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 32,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 23,853 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.56. The company had a trading volume of 62,163 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

