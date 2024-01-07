Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 169 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,474,245,000 after buying an additional 184,651,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,864,760,000 after purchasing an additional 141,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ecolab by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,730,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,424,000 after purchasing an additional 144,420 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.67.

Ecolab stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.65. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.91 and a 12 month high of $201.62.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

