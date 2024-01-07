Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 386 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.90.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.96. The stock had a trading volume of 717,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.93. The stock has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $265.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

