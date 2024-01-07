Hills Bank & Trust Co Takes Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP)

Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 161,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co owned about 1.47% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,451,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 605,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,170,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

IBMP remained flat at $25.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 54,962 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.90.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

