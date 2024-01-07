Hills Bank & Trust Co Trims Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in S&P Global by 162.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.78.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $427.93. 921,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,166. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.63. The company has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $443.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

