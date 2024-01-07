Hills Bank & Trust Co Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,214 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

Boeing Price Performance

BA traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.00. 3,841,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,577,034. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.44. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

