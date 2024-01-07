HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is RWC Asset Management LLP’s Largest Position

RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,444,697 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 56,113 shares during the quarter. HP comprises about 7.4% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in HP were worth $114,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 83.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in shares of HP by 84.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.95. 6,916,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,528,105. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average is $29.41.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.