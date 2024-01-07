IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 5,948 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $25,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 224.9% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 13,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 608.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.16. 3,698,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,826,417. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $166.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.