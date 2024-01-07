IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $20,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,395,363,000 after buying an additional 1,783,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,294,586,000 after purchasing an additional 299,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,847,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,482,000 after purchasing an additional 131,090 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,593,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,893 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,366,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,218. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.41%.

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.27.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

