IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 11,785 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,124 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $34,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Oracle by 94,707.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 112,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after buying an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 83.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,793,146,000 after buying an additional 6,863,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Oracle by 50.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,021,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,269 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Oracle Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,125,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,198,825. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.55. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.04 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $282.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 in the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

