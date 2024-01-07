IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 13,132 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,132 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $29,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.90. 8,535,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,929,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

