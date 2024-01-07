IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $24,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 433.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.7% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $11.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,408.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,713. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,151.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,580.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,234.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,064.71. The company has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $53.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,465.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BKNG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,191,847.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.