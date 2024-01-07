IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $23,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after buying an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $402,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NOW stock traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $676.16. 717,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,167. The stock has a market cap of $138.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $668.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $601.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $353.62 and a 52-week high of $720.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,608.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,710,862. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

