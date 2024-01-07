IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $21,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MS traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $93.24. 5,974,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,515,503. The stock has a market cap of $153.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.34.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

