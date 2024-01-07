IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $15.70 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 139,344 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $15,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 608,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,696,000 after purchasing an additional 29,297 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 25,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 52,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.62. 7,085,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,462,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.00. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $35.09.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

