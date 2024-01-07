IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $19.17 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $295.33. 807,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $248.29 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $289.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

